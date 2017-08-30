Jagran Prakashan's AGM on September 28, 2017

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ('Listing Regulations') the 41st Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 12.00 Noon at Jalsaa Banquet Hall, 4th Floor, Rave@Moti, 117/K/13, Gutaiya, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh- 208025. A copy of the Notice of the AGM also containing e-voting instructions slip is attached herewith.Source : BSE