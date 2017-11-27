Jagatjit Industries' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Jagatjit Industries has inforemd that board meeting will be held on December 14, 2017.

At 11:24 hrs Jagatjit Industries was quoting at Rs 66.00, up Rs 0.95, or 1.46 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 71.95 and 52-week low Rs 44.55 on 06 January, 2017 and 01 June, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 8.27 percent below its 52-week high and 48.15 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 304.58 crore. Source : BSE