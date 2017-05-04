Jagan Litech: Outcome of board meeting

That the Meeting of Board of Directors of company held today at the registered office of the company at Narela Piao-Manihari Road, Kundli Distt. Sonepat 131028 Haryana to consider and approve:- 1.Accorded approval for issuance of Duplicate Share certificate. 2.Granted waiver to the registered shareholders and the company for issuing an advertisement in newspaper having wide circulation where registered office of the company is situated for the purpose of loss of original share certificate. 3.Accorded its approval for transmission of shares of Mr. Suraj Parkash Aggarwal in favour of Mr. Ashish AggarwalSource : BSE