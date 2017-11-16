Jagan Litech Lamps: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015, it is informed to you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 15th November, 2017, have approved the following matters:1. Approved the Un-audited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30.09.2017 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015.2. To consider resignation of Mr. Sanjeev Kumar from the post of Company Secretary w.e.f 15.11.2017 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015.3. Appointment of Mr. Sandeep Yadav as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 15.11.2017 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015.The Meeting commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:00 P.M.You are requested to take the same on your record.Source : BSE