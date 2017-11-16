App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 15, 2017 09:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jagan Litech Lamps: Outcome of board meeting

it is informed to you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on November 15, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015, it is informed to you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 15th November, 2017, have approved the following matters:
1. Approved the Un-audited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30.09.2017 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015.
2. To consider resignation of Mr. Sanjeev Kumar from the post of Company Secretary w.e.f 15.11.2017 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015.
3. Appointment of Mr. Sandeep Yadav as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 15.11.2017 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015.
The Meeting commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:00 P.M.
You are requested to take the same on your record.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.