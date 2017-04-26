Apr 26, 2017 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jackson Investments' board meeting on May 10, 2017
Revised date of Board Meeting is 10th May 2017 to consider Audited Financial Results and revised schedule of Closure of Trading Window from 3th May 2017 to 11th May 2017 under SEBI Insider Trading Regulations, 2015
