May 04, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
J R Foods' board meeting on May 30, 2017
A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 30th May 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/year ended 31.03.2017
