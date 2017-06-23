App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 23, 2017 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JK Cement: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of the Company in their Meeting held today has interalia decided to offer, issue and allot equity shares and/or GDRs and/or ADRs ('Securities') for an amount not exceeding Rs. 1000 Crores, to institutions, incorporated bodies, FIIs, QIBs, banks, mutual funds, insurance companies, pension funds, trusts, stabilizing agents.

JK Cement: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of the Company in their Meeting held today has interalia decided to offer, issue and allot equity shares and/or GDRs and/or ADRs ('Securities') for an amount not exceeding Rs. 1000 Crores, to institutions, incorporated bodies, FIIs, QIBs, banks, mutual funds, insurance companies, pension funds, trusts, stabilizing agents etc, whether or not members, promoters, directors or their relatives / associates of the Company, through public issue and/or private placement and /or rights issue and / or preferential allotment and/or QIP subject to shareholders approval in 23rd AGM of the Co. convened on Saturday, 29.7.17. The fund sought to be raised is proposed to be utilised for the purpose of funding Co.'s long term growth, repayment/prepayment of debt, general corporate purposes including capital expenditure and working capital or any other purposes as may be permissible under applicable law and approved by the Board. Meeting started at 12 Noon and ended at 1 P.M.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.