Jun 15, 2017 10:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

J. K. Cement's board meeting held on June 23, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of J.K. Cement Ltd. ('Company') is proposed to be held on Friday, the 23rd June , 2017.

J. K. Cement's board meeting held on June 23, 2017
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of J.K. Cement Ltd. ('Company') is proposed to be held on Friday, the 23rd June , 2017 to consider and, if though fit, to approve amongst other items;

1.Raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or such other securities, as may be permitted, by way of a public or private offering, including a qualified institutions placement or any combination thereof, or any other method as may be permitted under applicable law, subject to such approvals, as may be required, includijng approval of the shareholders of the Company; and
2.A notice to the shareholders for convening general meeting for approving, amongst other items, the aforementioned fund raise.

In terms of the Insider Trading Code of the Company the ‘Trading Window' for dealing in securities will remain close for designated employees/Directors/Promoters of the Company and other connected persons in terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 from 16th June, 2017 till 25th June, 2017. (both day inclusive).
Source : BSE

