J J Finance's board meeting on July 22, 2017

This is to inform you that pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to fix date of AGM, Book Closure date and to consider & approve the Notice along with Directors' Report for Financial year 2016-17 will be held on Saturday, 22nd July, 2017, at the Registered office of the Company at '3C-Park Plaza', 71, Park Street, Kolkata – 700016 at 10:30 A.M.Kindly take the same on record and oblige.Source : BSE