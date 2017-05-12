J J Finance's board meeting on May 22, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 22nd May, 2017 at 11:30 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve inter alia the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and recommendation of dividend on equity shares, if any, for the said year. In terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report trading of Equity Shares by insiders of the Company, the ‘Trading Window' for transacting the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed on and from Monday, 15th May, 2017 and shall reopen after the expiry of 48 hours from the time of publication of the aforesaid financial results. Accordingly, all the designated persons and their immediate relatives are hereby directed not to deal in shares of the Company during the period of closure of Trading Window as stated above.Source : BSE