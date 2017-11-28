App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 28, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IVP: Outcome of board meeting

Approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.17 wih Limited review report

 
 
Approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.17 wih Limited review report

At 13:20 hrs IVP was quoting at Rs 211.95, down Rs 13.35, or 5.93 percent.


The share touched its 52-week high Rs 234.00 and 52-week low Rs 114.15 on 27 November, 2017 and 05 January, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.42 percent below its 52-week high and 85.68 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 218.87 crore. Source : BSE
