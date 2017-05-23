IVP recommends dividend

IVP Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of 20 % (i.e. Rs. 2/- per share) on Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.The said dividend, if declared by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 10, 2017 will be credited/dispatched within the prescribed time as per the Companies Act, 2013.Source : BSE