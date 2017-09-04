Sep 04, 2017 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ITL Industries' AGM on September 28, 2017
Notice of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be called & concerned on Thursday the 28th September, 2017 at 3.30 P.M. at the Registered office - 111, Sector 'B', Sanwer Road, Industrial Area, Indore - 452015 of the Company.
