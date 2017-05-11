ITD Cementation: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 11th May, 2017, approved the Statement of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results and Statement of Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st march, 2017. We send herewith for your record a copy each of the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st March, 2017 and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st March, 2017 which were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 11th May, 2017. We also hereby send Limited Review Reports of the Auditors in respect of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results. We also confirm having made the necessary arrangements for publishing the Extract of Statement of Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in the English and Marathi daily newspapers. The Meeting of the Board of Director commenced at 12.00 noon and concluded at 2.00 p.mSource : BSE