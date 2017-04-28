ITD Cementation India's board meeting on May 11, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'),we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 11th May, 2017 at Mumbai to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE