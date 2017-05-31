May 31, 2017 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ITC fixes book closure for dividend & AGM
ITC has informed that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from June 7, 2017 to June 09, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend & 106th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on July 28, 2017.
ITC Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from June 07, 2017 to June 09, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend & 106th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on July 28, 2017.Source : BSE