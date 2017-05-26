App
May 26, 2017 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITC approves dividend of Rs 4.75 per share

The Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held on 26th May, 2017 recommended dividend of Rs. 4.75 per Ordinary Share of Re 1 each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017, subject to declaration of the same by the Members at the 106th Annual General Meeting of the Company convened for Friday, 28th July, 2017.

The Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held on 26th May, 2017 –

(i)recommended dividend of Rs. 4.75 per Ordinary Share of Re. 1/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017, subject to declaration of the same by the Members at the 106th Annual General Meeting of the Company convened for Friday, 28th July, 2017; the dividend, if declared, will be paid on Monday, 31st July, 2017 to those Members entitled thereto.

(ii)approved closure of the Register of Members of the Company from Wednesday, 7th June, 2017 to Friday, 9th June, 2017, both days inclusive, for the purpose of payment of dividend.

The meeting commenced at 12 noon and concluded at 2.30 p.m.
