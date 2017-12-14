App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 14, 2017 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IST - Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, please note that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held on 14th December, 2017 at New Delhi, inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone Un-audited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017 prepared

 
 
With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, please note that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held on 14th December, 2017 at New Delhi, inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone Un-audited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017 prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) adopted by the Company w.e.f. 1st April, 2017 (transition date 1st April, 2016), along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon as on that date.

Further, in term of Regulation 33(3)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, the copy of the aforesaid Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017 along with the Limited Review Report is enclosed herewith for your record.
Source : BSE
