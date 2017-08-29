App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 28, 2017 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IST: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the subject captioned above and in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held on 28.08.2017, inter alia has considered and approved the following:

a) Recommendation for Appointment of M/s Gupta Vigg & Co. as Statutory Auditors.<

IST: Outcome of board meeting
With reference to the subject captioned above and in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held on 28.08.2017, inter alia has considered and approved the following:

a) Recommendation for Appointment of M/s Gupta Vigg & Co. as Statutory Auditors.

b) The Report by the Board of Directors for the financial year 2016-17 to be attached to the Financial Statement.
c) Convening of the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday the 29th September, 2017 and approval of the Notice convening the said meeting.
d) Fixing of Book Closure from Saturday the 23rd September 2017 to Friday the 29th September, 2017 (both day inclusive) and fixing 22nd September, 2017 (Friday) as the cut-off for determining the eligibility of the members to vote at the Annual General Meeting and e-voting.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.