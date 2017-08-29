IST: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the subject captioned above and in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held on 28.08.2017, inter alia has considered and approved the following:a) Recommendation for Appointment of M/s Gupta Vigg & Co. as Statutory Auditors.b) The Report by the Board of Directors for the financial year 2016-17 to be attached to the Financial Statement.c) Convening of the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday the 29th September, 2017 and approval of the Notice convening the said meeting.d) Fixing of Book Closure from Saturday the 23rd September 2017 to Friday the 29th September, 2017 (both day inclusive) and fixing 22nd September, 2017 (Friday) as the cut-off for determining the eligibility of the members to vote at the Annual General Meeting and e-voting.Source : BSE