IST's board meeting on May 31, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017, inter alia to consider, approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, in terms of the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed with immediate effect till 1st June, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE