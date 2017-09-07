IST's board meeting on September 14, 2017

Notice hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017, inter alia to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Quarterly Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Further, in term of the provisions of Securities Exchange of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed with immediate effect till 16th September, 2017.Source : BSE