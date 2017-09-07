App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 07, 2017 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IST's board meeting on September 14, 2017

Notice hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017, inter alia to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Quarterly Financial results of the C

IST's board meeting on September 14, 2017
Notice hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017, inter alia to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Quarterly Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

Further, in term of the provisions of Securities Exchange of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed with immediate effect till 16th September, 2017.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.