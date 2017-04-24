Ishan Dyes' board meeting on May 02, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 02nd May, 2017 at registered office of the Company to consider and approve, inter alia, Audited Standalone Financials Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017. Further in view of ensuing Board Meeting and in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the 'Trading Window' in respect of dealing in Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed for all the Directors/Officers/Designated Employees/Connected Persons and their relatives with effect from 28th April, 2017 to 04th May, 2017 (both days inclusive)Source : BSE