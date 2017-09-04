App
Sep 04, 2017 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ishan Dyes' board meeting on September 12, 2017
Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 12th September, 2017 at registered office of the Company to consider and approve, inter alia, Un-Audited Standalone Financials Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.

Further in view of ensuing Board Meeting and in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the 'Trading Window' in respect of dealing in Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed for all the Directors/Officers/Designated Employees/Connected Persons and their relatives with effect from 07th September, 2017 to 14th September, 2017 (both days inclusive)Source : BSE

