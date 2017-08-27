Ishan Dyes' AGM on September 28, 2017

We would like to inform that the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the year 2016-17 will be held on Thursday, 28th September, 2017 at 2.30 P.M. at 18, G.I.D.C Estate Phase - 1, Vatva, Ahmedabad – 382445 to transact the businesses stated out in the notice of the 24th AGM annexed herewith.Source : BSE