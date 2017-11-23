App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 23, 2017 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ishaan Infrastructures And Shelters - Board Meeting On 11-30-2017

Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company was not considered on meeting held on 14-11-2017 due to adoption of Ind As , We hereby inform pursuant to Clause 41 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 30th November 2017 to consider, inter alia, the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2015.

 
 
Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company was not considered on meeting held on 14-11-2017 due to adoption of Ind As , We hereby inform pursuant to Clause 41 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 30th November 2017 to consider, inter alia, the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2015.Source : BSE
