Ishaan Infrastructures And Shelters - Board Meeting On 11-30-2017

Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company was not considered on meeting held on 14-11-2017 due to adoption of Ind As , We hereby inform pursuant to Clause 41 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 30th November 2017 to consider, inter alia, the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2015.Source : BSE