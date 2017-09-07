Sep 07, 2017 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Iris Mediaworks' AGM held on September 29, 2017
Notice along with e-voting instruction slip of the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 4.00 p.m at the Registered Office of the Company.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, we send herewith the Notice along with e-voting instruction slip of the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at 4.00 p.m at the Registered Office of the Company.
We hereby request you to take the same on your records.
