IRIS Business Services' board meeting on November 27, 2017

Board Meeting to be held on November 27 2017 to consider inter alia the un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results.Further, pursuant to provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and as per the terms of "Code of Conduct of Prevention of Insider Trading" of the Company, the trading window shall remain closed from Monday 20th November 2017 to Wednesday 29th November 2017 (both days inclusive) for every person as defined in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015Source : BSE