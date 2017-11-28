IRIS Business Services appoints Vinod Agarwal as independent director

Please note that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on November 27, 2017 and appointed Mr. Vinod Agarwal as an Additional non Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. November 27, 2017.
Pursuant to regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (' Listing regulations'), Please note that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 27th November 2017 have approved/noted the following:
1. Appointed Mr. Vinod Agarwal (DIN: 01725158) as an Additional non Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 27th November 2017.
2. Noted the resignation of Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharyya (DIN: 00059480) w.e.f. 24th November 2017.
