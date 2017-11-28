IRIS Business Services appoints Vinod Agarwal as independent director

Pursuant to regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (' Listing regulations'), Please note that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 27th November 2017 have approved/noted the following:1. Appointed Mr. Vinod Agarwal (DIN: 01725158) as an Additional non Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 27th November 2017.2. Noted the resignation of Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharyya (DIN: 00059480) w.e.f. 24th November 2017.The above is for your information and record.Source : BSE