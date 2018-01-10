IRB InvIT to consider dividend on January 24, 2018

The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Investment Manager of IRB InvIT Fund will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 to consider and take on record, among other things declaration of 3rd distribution, if any, for the financial year 2017-18.
The record date for the purpose of aforesaid 3rd distribution, if declared, is February 2, 2018.
