IRB InvIT approves dividend

The Board of Investment Manager of IRB InvIT Fund declared 3rd distribution of Rs.3.00/- per unit for financial year 2017-18. The distribution will be paid as Rs.2.20/- per Unit as Interest and Re.0.80/- per Unit as Return of Capital, subject to applicable taxes, if any.Please note that February 2, 2018 has been fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of 3rd Distribution. 3rd Distribution will be paid / dispatched to the Unitholders of the Trust on or before February 8, 2018.Source : BSE