Sep 11, 2017 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRB Infrastructure gets provisional certificate

The Company inform you that Kaithal - Rajasthan Border BOT Project implemented by wholly-owned SPV of the Company viz. Kaithal Tollway Pvt. Ltd ('SPV'), has been issued a Provisional Certificate by the Competent Authority effective 6th September, 2017. Consequently, the SPV has started partial toll collection on this project from 8th September, 2017; four months ahead of the scheduled commercial o

IRB Infrastructure gets provisional certificate
The Company inform you that Kaithal - Rajasthan Border BOT Project implemented by wholly-owned SPV of the Company viz. Kaithal Tollway Pvt. Ltd ('SPV'), has been issued a Provisional Certificate by the Competent Authority effective 6th September, 2017. Consequently, the SPV has started partial toll collection on this project from 8th September, 2017; four months ahead of the scheduled commercial operation date.

Source : BSE
