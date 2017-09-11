IRB Infrastructure gets provisional certificate

The Company inform you that Kaithal - Rajasthan Border BOT Project implemented by wholly-owned SPV of the Company viz. Kaithal Tollway Pvt. Ltd ('SPV'), has been issued a Provisional Certificate by the Competent Authority effective 6th September, 2017. Consequently, the SPV has started partial toll collection on this project from 8th September, 2017; four months ahead of the scheduled commercial operation date.Source : BSE