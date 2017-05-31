May 31, 2017 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IRB Infra fixes record date for second interim dividend
IRB Infrastructure Developers has fixed June 7, 2017 as the record date for the purpose of payment of second interim dividend.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has fixed June 07, 2017 as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Second Interim Dividend.
Second Interim Dividend will be paid / dispatched to the equity shareholders of the Company on or before June 16, 2017.Source : BSE
