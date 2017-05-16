Ipca Laboratories to consider FY17 results & dividend on May 28, 2017

Ipca Laboratories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 28, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following:1. The Unaudited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and the Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2017; and2. Recommendation of dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Further, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Insiders as defined under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 shall remain closed with immediate effect till closure of trading hours on May 30, 2017.Source : BSE