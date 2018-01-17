Ipca Laboratories acquires 100% stake in Pisgah Labs

Ipca Laboratories announced that the acquisition of 100 percent share capital of Pisgah Labs Inc., a North Carolina Corporation, Old Hendersonville Highway, Pisgah Forest, North Carolina, USA (Pisgah) by Ipca Pharmaceutical Inc., USA (Company's wholly owned subsidiary) and Onyx Scientific., UK (Onyx) (Company's wholly owned step down subsidiary) for USD 9.65 millions free of debt.Source : BSE