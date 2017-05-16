App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 16, 2017 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IP Rings' board meeting on March 31, 2017

We wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

IP Rings' board meeting on March 31, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. The Results will be intimated to you after conclusion of the Meeting. In view of the above, the trading window for dealing in the Company's Shares by the Directors and designated employees of the Company will remain closed from May 18, 2017 to May 27, 2017 (both days inclusive), in terms of the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention & Insider Trading, read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.