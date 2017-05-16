IP Rings' board meeting on March 31, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. The Results will be intimated to you after conclusion of the Meeting. In view of the above, the trading window for dealing in the Company's Shares by the Directors and designated employees of the Company will remain closed from May 18, 2017 to May 27, 2017 (both days inclusive), in terms of the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention & Insider Trading, read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE