May 11, 2017 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IOB to consider FY17 results on May 17, 2017
Indian Overseas Bank has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank would be held on May 17, 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the year ended March 31, 2017 and recommendation of Dividend, if any, for the year ended March 31, 2017.
