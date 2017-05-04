App
May 04, 2017 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Investment & Precision Castings to consider dividend

Investment & Precision Castings has informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 23, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the January-March 2017 Quarter (Q4) and the Financial Year 2016-2017 ended on March 31, 2017 and Recommendation of payment of dividend for the FY 2016-17.

Investment & Precision Castings to consider dividend
Investment & Precision Castings Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 23, 2017 to consider and approve the followings;

1. Audited Financial Results for the January-March 2017 Quarter (Q4) and the Financial Year 2016-2017 ended on March 31, 2017.

2. Recommendation of payment of dividend for the Financial Year 2016-2017 ended on March 31, 2017.

Closure of Trading Window:

The Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from May 15, 2017 to May 26, 2017 (both days inclusive) for all Directors, Designated Officers and Covered Persons, as per the Company’s internal Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, as required under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015.Source : BSE

