Aug 24, 2017 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Intrasoft Technologies Limited
Intrasoft Technologies Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on August 22, 2017. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results.
