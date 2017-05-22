App
May 22, 2017 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

International Pumps' board meeting on May 27, 2017

Dear Sir, Notice is hereby given that, Adjourned meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Saturday, 27th May 2017, at 2:30pm at its registered office in New Delhi, to consider & approve Audited Financial Results of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and to consider recommendation of dividend, if any.

International Pumps' board meeting on May 27, 2017
Dear Sir, Notice is hereby given that, Adjourned meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Saturday, 27th May 2017, at 2:30pm at its registered office in New Delhi, to consider & approve Audited Financial Results of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and to consider recommendation of dividend, if any. A summary of financial results and recommendation of dividend, if any, will be intimated to you as soon as the Board Meeting is concluded. The original meeting which was scheduled on May 22nd, 2016 was adjourned due to lack of adequate quorum. Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for the Designated Employees / Connected Persons /Insiders as defined in the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Insider Trading Policy of the Company (the "Policy") shall remain closed till 30th May, 2017. Thank you.Source : BSE

