International Pumps' board meeting adjourned on May 27, 2017

International Pumps and Projects Ltd has informed BSE that adjourned meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 27, 2017, to consider & approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider recommendation of dividend, if any.A summary of financial results and recommendation of dividend, if any, will be intimated to Stock Exchange as soon as the Board Meeting is concluded.The original meeting which was scheduled on May 22, 2017 was adjourned due to lack of adequate quorum. Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for the Designated Employees / Connected Persons /Insiders as defined in the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Insider Trading Policy of the Company (the "Policy") shall remain closed till May 30, 2017.Source : BSE