May 17, 2017 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
International Housing Finance's board meeting on May 25, 2017
In compliance with the Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 25th May, 2017 to consider and approve, inter-alia, the Annual Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE