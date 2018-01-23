International Data Management's board meeting on February 12, 2018

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 & 47 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, February 12, 2018 in afternoon at 806, Siddhartha, 96, Nehru Place, New Delhi - 110019 to consider and approve, interalia, the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter year ended December 31, 2018.Source : BSE