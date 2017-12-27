App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 26, 2017 11:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Interlink Petroleum's board meeting held on March 14, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the Board of Directors of Interlink Petroleum Limited will be held on Wednesday, January 03, 2018.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulations 29,30, 33 and other relevant provisions, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Interlink Petroleum Limited will be held on Wednesday, the 3rd day of January, 2018, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter / period ended on 31 December, 2017 and other allied matters.

In this connection, in terms of the Code of Conduct adopted by the Company, for prevention of insider trading in the securities of the Company pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the trading window of the Company will be closed for trading in the Company's equity shares for Directors / Designated Employees / Key Managerial Persons from December 26, 2017 to January 5, 2018 (both days inclusive).
