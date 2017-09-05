Sep 05, 2017 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Interlink Petro - Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Friday September 29Th, 2017 At 10.00 A.M.
26th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on 10.00 A.M. at Assam Association, Srimanta Sankardeva Bhavan, A-14 B, Qutub Institutional Area, Satsang Vihar Marg, New Delhi-110067Source : BSE