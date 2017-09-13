Interglobe Avi: Outcome of committee meeting

The Issue of Securities Committee of the Board of Directors at its meeting held on September 13, 2017, inter alia, passed the following resolutions:Finalised that the Issue will open and close on the same date (i.e.)September 15, 2017;Approved the price band for the Issue as Rs. 1125/- to Rs. 1175/- per equity share in accordance with Regulation 91F and other applicable provisions of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2009.Source : BSE