Sep 13, 2017 10:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Interglobe Avi: Outcome of committee meeting

The Issue of Securities Committee of the Board of Directors at its meeting held on September 13, 2017, passed the resolutions and finalised that the Issue will open and close on the same date (i.e.) September 15, 2017.

The Issue of Securities Committee of the Board of Directors at its meeting held on September 13, 2017, inter alia, passed the following resolutions:
Finalised that the Issue will open and close on the same date (i.e.)
September 15, 2017;

Approved the price band for the Issue as Rs. 1125/- to Rs. 1175/- per equity share in accordance with Regulation 91F and other applicable provisions of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2009.
Source : BSE
