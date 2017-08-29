Interglobe Avi: Outcome of AGM

In compliance with Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the proceedings of14th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, August 28, 2017 at 10.30 a.m. at Zoravar Auditorium, Manekshaw Centre, Khyber Lines, Delhi Cantonment, New Delhi - 110010, India.Source : BSE