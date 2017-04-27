Interglobe Avi' board meeting held on May 09, 2017

In compliance with Regulation 29 and 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions, we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (the 'Company') is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 09, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the following: 1.Audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017; and 2.Audited consolidated financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017; The details of earnings call scheduled at 17:00 hours on May 09, 2017 in relation thereto are enclosed.Source : BSE