Inter State Oil's board meeting on May 29, 2017
Ref: Company Code No. – 30259. Sub: Notice Dear Sir, This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at its Registered Office on Monday, the 29th May, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2017. Thanking you,Source : BSE