Aug 22, 2017 08:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Inter State Oil's AGM held on September 21, 2017

We like to state that our 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Thursday September 21, 2017 at 10.00 a.m.

Dear Sir,

While on the subject we like to state that our 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held at Sakar Plaza Pvt. Ltd. 35Z, Radha Madhab Dutta Garden Lane, Kolkata – 700 010 on Thursday 21st September, 2017 at 10.00 a.m. and the Board of Directors did not recommended any Dividend to the share holders for the year ended 31st March, 2017, further note that the share transfer register will remain close from Thursday the 14th September, 2017 to Thursday the 21st September, 2017 (both days inclusive) as book closure period.

This is for your kind information and records.
Source : BSE

