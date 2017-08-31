Aug 31, 2017 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Inter Globe Finance's AGM on September 26, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 26th day of September, 2017 at 10.00 A.M at 88/N, Biren Roy Road, Kethopole, Kolkata- 700061 . Please find enclosed the notice of the Annual General Meeting.
